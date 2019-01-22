Red Dead Redemption 2 Was the Best-Selling Game in the US in 2018 - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the best-selling game in the US in 2018, according to NPD. This is the first time since 2013 that a Call of Duty game was not the top seller.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the best-selling exclusive in 2018, despite not launching until December.





"Annual dollar sales of tracked console, portable, and PC video game software reached $7.1 billion in 2018, growing 7 percent when compared to 2017," NPD analyst Mat Piscatella told VentureBeat. "This is the highest annual total for tracked video game software spending since the $7.5 billion generated in 2012."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the US for 2018:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII NBA 2K19 Madden NFL 19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Marvel’s Spider-Man Far Cry 5 God of War 2018 Monster Hunter: World Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 FIFA 19 Battlefield V Super Mario Odyssey Call of Duty: WWII Dragon Ball: FighterZ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles