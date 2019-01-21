Meet the Characters in Another Eden in New Trailer - News

WFS has released a new trailer for Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space that features the characters in the game.

View it below:

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space will launch for iOS and Android on January 28 in the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

