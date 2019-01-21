Yakuza: Kiwami Headed to Steam on February 19 - News

Yakuza: Kiwami will launch for Windows PC via Steam on February 19, according to a GIF posted on the official Steam page. The final frame of the GIF reveals the release date.





Here is an overview of the game:

“Kiwami” means extreme.

1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi.

2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan’s coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes.

With enhanced gameplay, an expanded cinematic story, the return of the battle styles from Yakuza 0, more nightlife spots, and re-recorded audio by the series cast, Yakuza: Kiwami is the ultimate and most “extreme” version of the original vision of the series, now optimized for PC with 4K resolutions, uncapped framerates, customisable controls and ultra-widescreen support.

