Ace Combat 7 Has Biggest Launch in Franchise History in the UK - News

posted 7 hours ago

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has debuted in second on the UK charts, according to according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending January 19. It sold 80.4 percent more than Ace Combat 6 did 12 years ago, which is enough for the biggest launch in franchise history in the UK. 76 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4.

Despite a 43 percent drop in sales, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe remained at the top of the UK charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII have remained in third and fourth, respectively, while FIFA 19 has dropped three spots to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Spyro Reignited Trilogy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

