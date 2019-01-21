Time Waits for No One in New Layers of Fear 2 Trailer - News

/ 102 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

Layers of Fear 2 was announced last fall by publisher Gun Media and developer Bloober Team. Now Gun Media has released a new trailer for the game.

View it below:

The platforms and release date for Layers of Fear 2 have not been announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles