Microsoft CEO Wants xCloud to be 'Netflix for Games' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 730 Views
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking at a meeting at Microsoft headquarters attended by Business Insider described its upcoming cloud service, Project xCloud, as "Netflix for games."
"We describe it as, shorthand, 'Netflix for games,'" said Nadella. "We have as much a shot to build a subscription service as anybody else."
"We have a huge back catalog, which is we have our own games," he added. "We have a structural position in that we have both a console business as well as a PC business, which happens to be bigger than the console business when it comes to gaming."
The biggest challenge for Project xCloud is to have low latency and stability.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
No suprise here. There entire focus with the Power the Cloud has always been an interesting one. When a mega corp like MS aim for it, i wont be suprised they wont get it. They have the resources and infrastructure to achieve this goal. There already half way there with there console division migrating into it. Looking forward to seeing more.
I think that's basically every game streaming service's goal, no?
Steaming is the day I find a new hobby.
- +3
Their goal and their greatest fear , the fear being being large third parties getting their dream to have their own platform for content delivery.
- +1
Difference is MS has the infrastructure to achieve this.
- 0
And yet the majority of games sell vastly more on consoles, he must be talking about the amount of games surely.
The point that doesn't seem right is the "when it comes to gaming" up to then its fine , it feels like in making a last second addition for added clarity he miscued.
- 0
How is their PC Gaming side bigger than the console side and we are talking GAMING.
Well, considering the amount that use both Win 7, 8 and 10, they naturally would outnumber their console side. They likely count it the same way superdata counts facebook "gamers" for total earnings on PC.
- 0
The problem is he doesn't define bigger, it could mean simply that the PC side has more potential content deriving from decades worth of IP's
- 0
That and the number using their OS is greater than say Apple and Linux users. MS counts anyone using Win 10 as a gamer on their side of things.
- 0