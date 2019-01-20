Microsoft CEO Wants xCloud to be 'Netflix for Games' - News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking at a meeting at Microsoft headquarters attended by Business Insider described its upcoming cloud service, Project xCloud, as "Netflix for games."

"We describe it as, shorthand, 'Netflix for games,'" said Nadella. "We have as much a shot to build a subscription service as anybody else."

"We have a huge back catalog, which is we have our own games," he added. "We have a structural position in that we have both a console business as well as a PC business, which happens to be bigger than the console business when it comes to gaming."

The biggest challenge for Project xCloud is to have low latency and stability.

