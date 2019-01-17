Gran Turismo Sport January Update Out Now, Adds 8 Historically-Significant Cars - News

Polyphony Digital has released the January update for Gran Turismo Sport. The update adds eight "historically-significant cars." The ultra high-speed oval track Special Stage Route X has been added to the game.

View a trailer of the update below:

View the patch notes below:

1. Eight historically-significant cars will be added.

1. Porsche 356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster ’56 (N100)

2. Aston Martin DB3S CN.1 ’53 (Gr.X)

3. Shelby G.T.350 ’65 (N300)

4. Ferrari Dino 246 GT ’71 (N200)

5. Nissan Fairlady Z Version S (Z33) ’07 (N300)

6. Honda Integra Type R (DC2) ’98 (N200)

7. BMW Z8 ’01 (N400)

8. TVR Tuscan Speed 6 ’00 (N400)

2. Special Stage Route X, an ultra high-speed oval track, will be re-introduced. ・Special Stage Route X

Total Length, 30,283m. Elevation Change, 65m. Number of corners, 2. Longest Straight, 120000m



The Special Stage Route X, a 30km-long oval track used for licence tests and high-speed races of past editions of Gran Turismo, has come back. With a simple layout consisting of two 12-km straights and two banked corners, it makes for an ideal place to enjoy super high-speed battles and perfect the art of drafting.

3. A new GT League event that highlights the "Z."

■ Z Heritage (Beginner League)

This event features Nissan's iconic front-engine/rear-drive sports cars, from the very first model to the one on sale now.

The following new rounds will also be added to the GT League:



■ Beginner League

Two additional rounds will be added to "Stars & Stripes."



■ Amateur League

Two additional rounds will be added to the "Vision Gran Turismo Trophy."



■ Professional League

Two additional rounds will be added to the "X2014 Nations Cup."



■ Endurance League

One additional round will be added to the "Gr. 1 Prototype Endurance Series." 4. More additional features. CIRCUIT EXPERIENCE

"Tokyo Expressway - South Inner Loop" will be added to the "Circuit Experience".

SCAPES

"Cambridge - A city of cutting edge science" will be added to the special featured section. There will be various other features, improvements and fixes implemented in this update. We hope you enjoy the continuing evolution of Gran Turismo Sport.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for the PlayStation 4.

