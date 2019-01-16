Analyst: Switch Sold 11 Million Units in Q4 2018, Likely to Hit 20 Million Forecast - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,857 Views
The Nintendo Switch sold 11 million units in the Q4 2018, according to a report from Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki. Mochizuki says the odds of Nintendo hitting the 20 million forecast is more likely to happen after a strong holiday period.
The Nintendo Switch in the first half of the current fiscal, through October 31, sold 5.1 million units. If the 11 million figure is correct the platform has sold 16.1 million units in the current fiscal year so far.
My latest Nintendo story: Nintendo's goal of selling 20 million Switch forecast in FY18 a long shot? Maybe not so anymore, say analysts. Some expect firm sold more than 10 million units in Oct-Dec quarter alone. pic.twitter.com/lcYZ7yWnvu— Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) January 16, 2019
9 Comments
Huh? I thought Q4 ended in March?
That's the end of the fiscal year. Each quarter refers to every 3 months of the year. So quarter 4 is October, November and December. :)
According to official numbers from the half year report from Nintendo (1 March to 30 September) they shipped 5.05 mil. during that time. In my opinion the 5.1. mil sold from above until October 31 must be sold-through numbers. Otherwise, they would have shipped only 95k in whole of October. That seems very unrealistic.
They might be able to do it if these numbers are true!
3.9 for jan march? 12x250=3m not happening
I believe that at this point, shipments are already concluded, unless we see a massive drop in sales, which is not the case at all...They have not cut the price yet, they are confident to make it. They might even provocate everybody in increasing to 21M as their new goal.
This would be such a large serving of crow, I cannot tell you.
Get them threads ready!
That's 2.8M minus next week, compared to VGC figures.
I wonder which goal people will doubt from Nintendo next.
If nintendo sold 11m to consumers in Q3, then less than 3.9m is needed for Q4. If the 11m number is shipments then it will need 3.9 Jan-Mar. All to play for!
That's the average of 300k per week (13 weeks) ... doable
300k shipped per week, definitely doable!
If they need to move 3.9mm January through March, I'd call it doable, but not likely. They would need the Mario retread to move a fair numbers of Switch units, which I can't see happening.
