Analyst: Switch Sold 11 Million Units in Q4 2018, Likely to Hit 20 Million Forecast - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch sold 11 million units in the Q4 2018, according to a report from Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki. Mochizuki says the odds of Nintendo hitting the 20 million forecast is more likely to happen after a strong holiday period.

The Nintendo Switch in the first half of the current fiscal, through October 31, sold 5.1 million units. If the 11 million figure is correct the platform has sold 16.1 million units in the current fiscal year so far.

My latest Nintendo story: Nintendo's goal of selling 20 million Switch forecast in FY18 a long shot? Maybe not so anymore, say analysts. Some expect firm sold more than 10 million units in Oct-Dec quarter alone. pic.twitter.com/lcYZ7yWnvu — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) January 16, 2019

