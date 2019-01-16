Quantcast
Analyst: Switch Sold 11 Million Units in Q4 2018, Likely to Hit 20 Million Forecast - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch sold 11 million units in the Q4 2018, according to a report from Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki. Mochizuki says the odds of Nintendo hitting the 20 million forecast is more likely to happen after a strong holiday period. 

The Nintendo Switch in the first half of the current fiscal, through October 31, sold 5.1 million units. If the 11 million figure is correct the platform has sold 16.1 million units in the current fiscal year so far.

9 Comments

Nogamez
Nogamez (5 hours ago)

Huh? I thought Q4 ended in March?

Paatar
Paatar (2 hours ago)

That's the end of the fiscal year. Each quarter refers to every 3 months of the year. So quarter 4 is October, November and December. :)

Fight-the-Streets
Fight-the-Streets (2 hours ago)

According to official numbers from the half year report from Nintendo (1 March to 30 September) they shipped 5.05 mil. during that time. In my opinion the 5.1. mil sold from above until October 31 must be sold-through numbers. Otherwise, they would have shipped only 95k in whole of October. That seems very unrealistic.

TheBlackNaruto
TheBlackNaruto (2 hours ago)

They might be able to do it if these numbers are true!

kirby007
kirby007 (4 hours ago)

3.9 for jan march? 12x250=3m not happening

Amnesia
Amnesia (2 hours ago)

I believe that at this point, shipments are already concluded, unless we see a massive drop in sales, which is not the case at all...They have not cut the price yet, they are confident to make it. They might even provocate everybody in increasing to 21M as their new goal.

OTBWY
OTBWY (4 hours ago)

This would be such a large serving of crow, I cannot tell you.

Jranation
Jranation (5 hours ago)

Get them threads ready!

Kristof81
Kristof81 (5 hours ago)

That's 2.8M minus next week, compared to VGC figures.

Ljink96
Ljink96 (5 hours ago)

I wonder which goal people will doubt from Nintendo next.

peachbuggy
peachbuggy (5 hours ago)

If nintendo sold 11m to consumers in Q3, then less than 3.9m is needed for Q4. If the 11m number is shipments then it will need 3.9 Jan-Mar. All to play for!

Kristof81
Kristof81 (5 hours ago)

That's the average of 300k per week (13 weeks) ... doable

peachbuggy
peachbuggy (3 hours ago)

300k shipped per week, definitely doable!

VAMatt
VAMatt (2 hours ago)

If they need to move 3.9mm January through March, I'd call it doable, but not likely. They would need the Mario retread to move a fair numbers of Switch units, which I can't see happening.

