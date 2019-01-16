Defense Grid 2 Headed to Switch on February 7 - News

Developer Hidden Path Entertainment announced Defense Grid 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 7 for $19.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

During development, we worked closely with Nintendo to create comprehensive leaderboards just for Defense Grid 2 on Nintendo Switch, so you can track your wins against all other portable players worldwide, or just with your friends as you’ve come to expect. The team also worked tirelessly on performance and quality so that you’ll have an amazing experience on the Nintendo Switch.

What’s in the game? For the Nintendo Switch version we’ve combined Defense Grid 2 with the additional expansion DG2: Aftermath that was previously only found in the Virtual Reality editions. We know some of you have never had the opportunity to the play this five-mission story campaign, so we’re stoked to be able to make it available for the first time ever outside of VR.

You’ll be able to play through the campaigns on your own, or team up with another player using your Joy-Con controllers (or Pro or other compatible controllers). You’ll be able to play cooperatively locally on your TV or anywhere you want to take us with you – we hope its many places!

Here is what’s in store so you can get your appetite and calendar ready:

15 hours of story play (including the new storyline previously only available in VR).

100-plus hours of challenge play.

Dozens of maps (including the five new levels from Aftermath).

Your favorite voice actors: Jennifer Hale, Alan Tudyk, Jim Ward, Dave B. Mitchell, Ellen Dubin, and Kari Wahlgren.

Localized fully for German, French, and Spanish.

$19.99 on Nintendo.com and in the Nintendo eShop.

Pre-order starting Jan. 25 for 10 percent off!

