The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 4 Launches March 26 - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Now that Episode 3: Broken Toys for The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season has released it appears the fourth episode now has a release date.

The in-game episode menu lists a release date of March 26 for Episode 4.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles