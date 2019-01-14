FIFA 19 Tops Italy Charts in First Week of 2019 - News

FIFA 19 for the PlayStation 4 topped the Italian charts in the first week of 2019 according to AESVI. The seven best-selling games in Italy were all on the PlayStation 4, while the seventh through 10th best-selling games are on the Nintendo Switch.

Grand Theft Auto V and Marvel's Spider-Man traded places and are in second and third, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 1 2019:

FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) God of War (PS4) Super Mario Party (NS) Super Smash Bros. Utlimate (NS) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS)

