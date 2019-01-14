Dusk Sales Near 70,000 Units in One Month - News

New Blood Interactive announced the retro-inspired first-person shooter, Dusk, has sold 69,420 units in just over a month. The game released for Windows PC via Steam on December 10.

I was going to wait until we hit 100k to announce any sales numbers but...



DUSK has now sold 69,420 copies...



and that's about as ON BRAND for us as it gets ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) pic.twitter.com/mUx3EfSgCG — Dave's in New Zealand 🇳🇿 (@DaveOshry) January 13, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

DUSK reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered... if you're to survive 'til dawn. Inspired by Doom, Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage and all your '90s favorites, while featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult.



In three distinct campaign episodes hand-crafted from straight outta the '90s, players will battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces and attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth. Featuring a vast arsenal of badass weaponry including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded and double barreled shotguns and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers, DUSKbrings unapologetic retro action from start to finish.



In addition to the main campaign, DUSK features an Endless Survival Mode, putting you front and center against wave after wave of merciless enemies.



And for those looking for an extra challenge, DUSK also offers the chance to go head to head online to battle your friends in DUSKWorld arena multiplayer, where darkness hosts the worst of humanity in surprising new ways...

