Rayman Raving Rabbids and More Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 327 Views

Microsoft announced Battlestations: Pacific, FUEL, and Rayman Raving Rabbids are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today.

Some other recently added games include Kingdoms of Amalur: ReckoningSonic UnleashedAliens vs. PredatorFinal Fantasy XIIIFinal Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Just CauseThe DarknessThe Bureau: XCOM Declassified, and Duke Nukem Forever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments

VAMatt
VAMatt (4 hours ago)

They must be planning to continue the same type of BC into the next gen, from the beginning. Otherwise, I don't think they'd be spending resources adding more games at this point.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

It's pretty much confirmed at this point that BC is planned for next gen. They are sticking with AMD hardware, we know they have a team that helps devs make their games forwards compatible for next gen.

