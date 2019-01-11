Dead or Alive 6 Combat and Features Trailer Released, PS4 Beta Starts Today - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja has released a new trailer for Dead or Alive 6 that features the battle system, modes and more. The developer also announced the PlayStation 4 online beta starts today and ends January 14.

View it below:

Nyotengu is included with pre-orders of the game, while Phase 4 is included inthe Digital Deluxe Edition. Here is an overview of the two characters:

Nyotengu

Naughty Tengu Princess

Country: Unknown

Unknown Age: 1018 human years

1018 human years Blood Type: Unknown

Unknown Height / Weight: 172cm / Unknown

172cm / Unknown Occupation: Unknown

Unknown Favorite food or drink: Manjū

Manjū Hobby: Unknown

Unknown Fighting Style: Manjū – Nyotengu’s powerful Tengu-do strikes are difficult to imagine from her graceful beauty, and she skillfully uses her wings to execute aerial attacks that defy the norms of human capabilities.

Legends of the Nyotengu has always persisted in mountainous regions of Japan. Her beauty is famed throughout the land, and has been spoken of for generations. Once again, she has descended to the human realm to appease her boredom. She was attracted by the rumors of one Ryu Hayabusa, the human who defeated Bankotsubo.

Phase 4

The Tragic Weapon

Country: Unknown

Unknown Age: Unknown

Unknown Blood Type: Unknown

Unknown Height / Weight: 158cm / 48kg

158cm / 48kg Occupation: Unknown

Unknown Favorite food or drink: Unknown

Unknown Hobby: Unknown

Unknown Fighting Style: Unknown – Unknown

Her technique is based on Kasumi’s Mugen Tenshin Ninjutsu, with added improvements, the exact nature of which are highly classified. Every aspect of this human weapon is veiled in a black mist of secrecy.

Phase 4 is a man-made weapon that still retains the memories and personality of the one she was cloned from. Her codename is “Kasumi Alpha Phase 4,” and “Phase 4” indicates the final stage of the clone weapon production of M.I.S.T.’s Project Alpha. This first prototype model had already passed the operational test in a warzone, and has entered the mass-production stage.

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 1.

You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

