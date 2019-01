World of Warcraft Gets Stan Lee Tribute Cameo - News

World of Warcraft is littered with easter eggs, but now the MMO has received a tribue to the late Stan Lee. An NPC with a remarkably similar likeness, and named Stanley, is wandering around Stormwind Keep.

The NPC shouts Excelsior at people, which was one of Stan Lee's cameo catchphrases. Check out a video of the tribute below:

