Nintendo Switch Online Adds Zelda II: The Adventure of Link And Blaster Master Next Week

Nintendo announced two new games will be coming to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and Blaster Master will be added on January 16.

Here is an overview of the games:

Blaster Master:

It’s panic or perish as you blast through an endless maze of tunnels, seeking secret passages for an escape. Destroy the Plutonium Boss and his mutant cronies before these warlords destroy the earth. Load up your arsenal, and get ready for the final encounter!

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link:

Link returns to Hyrule to search for the Triforce and to awaken Zelda from an endless sleep. Embark on a quest to find the Triforce of Courage and save Hyrule from ruin. Learn magic spells, talk to people in towns to get clues, collect items to increase your power and explore six palaces where the underlings of the evil Ganon await you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

