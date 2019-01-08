LEGO DC Super-Villains Aquaman DLC Out Now - News

The Aquaman Movie Part 1 and 2 downloadable content for LEGO DC Super-Villains are both now available.

Part 1 released last month and added new playable characters Aquaman (Gladiator), Black Manta (Movie), Mera, Orm (Gladiator), King Nereus and Queen Atlanna. Part 2 has added Aquaman (Movie), Vulko, Trench Creature, Murk, Brine King and Orm (Movie).





LEGO DC Super-Villains released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 16, 2018 in North America and October 19 in the rest of the world.

