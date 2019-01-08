My Time at Portia Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Pathea Games announced My Time at Portia will leave Steam Early Access and officially launch on January 15 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99. The console version will launch this spring for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Arriving in the enchanting town of Portia, you’ll be able to start a new life and set to work restoring your Pa’s neglected workshop to its former glory. Armed with your Pa’s workshop handbook and workbench, you must gather, mine and craft your way to being crowned the number one workshop in the whole of Portia!

Besides crafting and building there’s plenty more to do and discover in Portia including growing crops, raising animals, befriending the towns quirky inhabitants and uncovering the mysteries this charming post-apocalyptic land has forgotten.

Inspired by the likes of Animal Crossing, Harvest Moon, Dark Cloud 2, and the magic of Studio Ghibli, My Time at Portia whisks you away to a captivating world of wonder that you won’t forget. How will you spend your time at Portia?

