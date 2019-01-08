Switch Dominates the Christmas Sales Week in France - News

SELL is back after a long holiday break with the sales ranking for week 52. Nintendo significantly dominated the Christmas week, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe taking the podium. Those three games have been in the top five for three weeks in a row, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been leading for the whole month. No doubt the Nintendo Switch has been a hot Christmas present in France.

Top sellers per system are as follows. No surprise that the big winners of 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One were Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 19, and Call of Duty Black Ops IIII.

PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Xbox One

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Mario Kart 7 Yokai Watch 3 Luigi's Mansion

PC

Farming Simulator 2019 The Sims 4 Football Manager 2019

