Switch Dominates the Christmas Sales Week in France - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 4 hours ago / 745 Views
SELL is back after a long holiday break with the sales ranking for week 52. Nintendo significantly dominated the Christmas week, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe taking the podium. Those three games have been in the top five for three weeks in a row, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been leading for the whole month. No doubt the Nintendo Switch has been a hot Christmas present in France.
Top sellers per system are as follows. No surprise that the big winners of 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One were Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 19, and Call of Duty Black Ops IIII.
PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Nintendo Switch
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Mario Kart 7
- Yokai Watch 3
- Luigi's Mansion
PC
- Farming Simulator 2019
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2019
1 Comments
Bofferbrauer2
That was to be expected, really. I'm just surprised to see Super Mario Party in front of Pokemon, but maybe if both versions of Let's Go would be added together they could pass Mario. And dem Mario Kart legs