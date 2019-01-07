Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops December UK Charts - News

Red Dead Redemption 2 topped the December 2018 UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the period from November 25 to December 29. Sales for the game dropped 20 percent month-on-month.

FIFA 19 was the second best-selling game for the month as sales increased 35 percent when compared to November. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII remained in third place as sales increased 12 percent.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate debuted in fourth with strong sales. It was the bset-selling exclusive title for the month. Battlefield V jumped three spots to fifth as sales increased 114 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for December 2018:

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battlefield V Spyro Reignited Trilogy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Forza Horizon 4 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Marvel's Spider-Man

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

