Piyorun’s Observation Diary Announced for Switch - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Cosen announced the simulation game, Piyorun’s Observation Diary, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop in 2019.

No other information on the game was announced.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles