Cradle Games Director: PS5 and Next Xbox Won't be Discless, Might Use Cartridges - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Rumors and predictions for the next generation of consoles have been on the rise lately. Analysts have predicted the PlayStation 4 and next generation Xbox will be announced this year, but won't release until fall 2020.

Marc-André Jutras, technical director of Cradle Games, speaking with GamingBolt discussed the next generation consoles and predicted there will be a version with disc drive. However, he did say there will be a version of the consoles that will be discless.

"I think they will have a discless version, but I think that for the next generation there will still be a version with discs, said Jutras. "There are a few reasons: not everyone has internet, and if you do have internet, a lot of people don’t have enough bandwidth to download 80GB per game. The current generation of games is huge. Not everyone can afford to download a game and its patches, there are still internet providers who have bandwidth caps. And if we have bandwidth issues here, you can imagine that it might be worse in other countries.

"The second issue I see is that if you go with a version of a console that has no disc, then why would GameStop sell those consoles? The whole market is you sell the games for profit. So you pretty much say, “hey, sell our console that makes you no profit, and sell no games”. So I don’t think you will see discs die this generation. But one thing I would like to see is, because right now I have issues with Blu Rays, they are slow to load. So that’s why in the last generation of consoles, you have games with long loading times, and the games needing to be installed."





Jurtras feels that games coming on cartridges or USB keys will lower load times and could be a possibility for the consoles.

"One thing I would like to see, is some games should be able to be offered on cartridges or USB keys," he said. "For developers when we end up trying to ship games on a disc, it’s pretty much always the same issue, you have not have your game ready ahead of time by two months, so they can be pressed on disc. I think the issue of having a disc or a USB key or a cartridge is pretty much the same. I could see that printing Blu Rays takes time, just to do it properly. Flashing a USB key with an existing image on the other hand is much faster."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles