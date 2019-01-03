Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sold More Units in the UK in 2018 Than in 2017 - News

GamesIndustry publisher Christopher Dring announced via Twitter Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold better in the UK in 2018 than it did in 2017. This is not a surprise as the game has been one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch on a weekly basis.

As a tease, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold more copies in 2018 than it did in 2017 — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 2, 2019

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

