Farming Simulator 19 Sells an Estimated 629,093 Units First Week at Retail

The farming simulation game from publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Giants Software - Farming Simulator 19 - sold 629,093 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 24.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on Windows PC with 349,281 units sold (56%), compared to 165,389 units sold on the PlayStation 4 (26%) and 114,423 units sold on the Xbox One (18%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 446,382 units sold (71%), compared to 115,637 units sold in the US (18%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 19,600 units in the UK, 211,958 units in Germany, and 62,297 units in France.

Farming Simulator 19 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 20, 2018.

