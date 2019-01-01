Pachter: Sony Made a Bad Decision Skipping E3 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 814 Views
Sony in November announced it would be skipping E3 2019. It was a surprise as it would be the first time the company would be skipping the expo. Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in an interview with GamingBolt stated that Sony was making a mistake.
"I think it’s a one-off," said Pachter. "I think they made a bad decision."
"I think they somehow internally determined that the money’s not well spent- and they’re wrong," he continued. "I don’t know what they spend on E3, but even if it’s $15 million, they get $15 million of publicity out of it. So I think they’re fools to bypass the show. And they’ll be back."
Pachter added that Sony's E3 2018 conference was not fun, despite showcasing games like Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2.
"They had that stupid walk-through that nobody understood, and it just wasn’t fun. And I think they probably spent a ton on that," said Pachter. "And they’re very much guys who don’t acknowledge that they did anything wrong, so they just take their ball and go home, because it didn’t work well."
He added that Sony skipping the PlayStation Experience in 2018 was due to the company now focusing on the next generation.
"Again- no games," he said. "So I think it’s all related to gearing up for the next generation console. They’ll probably announce the next-gen console in Spring of 2020, and have their own event- maybe they’ll call it PSX. Maybe there’s a PSX in December of 2019, and they announce their next-gen console then."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
7 Comments
It's rare that I agree with Pachter, but I think he is right this time. E3 viewership is several million across all viewing platforms (MS had 1.7m peak concurrent E3 viewers on Twitch alone this past year, probably over 2.5m peak concurrent viewers including Youtube and Mixer), you just don't get that kind of exposure doing your own event outside of E3. I also agree with him that this is a 1 year only skip, simply because they don't have enough to announce due to most of their 1st/2nd party studios working on PS5 games at this point, which Sony won't be ready to announce yet at E3.
For once he might be right. Sony's been making lots of stupid decisions lately despite the PS4's success.
A lot? What are the lot?
Right? I'm not entirely opposed to Sony going the Nintendo Direct route but once he brought up how they handled E3 2018 I couldn't NOT agree with him.
@CGI-Quality Not allowing crossplay with Fortnite, poorly handling E3 2018, now skipping E3 2019, ok it's not a lot, but still.
Fortnite situation was reversed, E3 2018's handling, obviously, doesn't having any serious lasting consequences, and we don't know the reason for skipping E3 this year nor what the outcome will be.
Just sounds like a lot of noise when there is little need. And, piggybacking Pachter only makes it worse. :P
You forgot to mention their censorship of Japanese sexual content AKA trying to appease SJW's while pissing off a ton of loyal fans.
@SuperNintend0rk How could I have forgotten that?! Fuck SJWs.
I think it's their stupidest decision of 2018 by far but it doesn't get as much attention, probably because Japanese games are more niche.
@SuperNintend0rk Uh, Mario is a Japanese game, Sonic is a Japanese game, Pac-Man is a Japanese game, etc.
Unfortunately, these kinds of stupid mistakes appear to be a product of arrogance. They seem to often afflict the market leaders in the gaming space. You'd think these companies would learn by now.
Sorry, Japanese games with sexual content :P
@VAMatt With great power, comes great arrogance
@VAMatt Please don't screw up the PS5, Sony. -_-
Stupid decisions are not exclusive to a market leader (the best example of that is Microsoft this gen). More stupid decisions than anyone else (and obviously of the worst kind). However, sometimes, said decisions are hardly deal breakers in the grand scheme. Censoring of Japanese games may/may not be a bad decision in the long run, but it has hardly affected their bottom line (I remember hearing how bad it was for them not to include a UHD player in the Pro ~ in the grand scheme, hardly anyone cared).
As noted, it's pointless to jump the gun with this E3 thing, especially if it is to prop up someone who is wrong more often than he should be.
I thought they had learned from the PS3, but now I'm not so sure lol
It's not going to matter much. These days a company can just info-dump somewhere and everyone knows immediately.
Now I know that Sony made a good decision.
I was worried for nothing.
Damn Pachter boosting sales for Sony again.
If Pachter says its bad, you can bet your life savings the opposite.