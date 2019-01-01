Pachter: Sony Made a Bad Decision Skipping E3 2019 - News

Sony in November announced it would be skipping E3 2019. It was a surprise as it would be the first time the company would be skipping the expo. Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in an interview with GamingBolt stated that Sony was making a mistake.

"I think it's a one-off," said Pachter. "I think they made a bad decision."





"I think they somehow internally determined that the money’s not well spent- and they’re wrong," he continued. "I don’t know what they spend on E3, but even if it’s $15 million, they get $15 million of publicity out of it. So I think they’re fools to bypass the show. And they’ll be back."

Pachter added that Sony's E3 2018 conference was not fun, despite showcasing games like Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2.

"They had that stupid walk-through that nobody understood, and it just wasn't fun. And I think they probably spent a ton on that," said Pachter. "And they're very much guys who don't acknowledge that they did anything wrong, so they just take their ball and go home, because it didn't work well."





He added that Sony skipping the PlayStation Experience in 2018 was due to the company now focusing on the next generation.

"Again- no games," he said. "So I think it’s all related to gearing up for the next generation console. They’ll probably announce the next-gen console in Spring of 2020, and have their own event- maybe they’ll call it PSX. Maybe there’s a PSX in December of 2019, and they announce their next-gen console then."

