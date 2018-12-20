Sonic Mania Adventures Part 6 Out Now - News

SEGA has released the sixth part of the animated short series, Sonic Mania Adventures, which is based on 2017's Sonic Mania.

Here is an overview of part six:

Metal Sonic and Eggman crash into the jungle after being defeated. Broken, abandoned, and alone as seasons pass and the skies turn cold, a surprise appearance may change Metal Sonic's fate forever.

We were so excited to work on this bonus holiday short of Sonic Mania Adventures for you all - a little something to celebrate the spirit of giving, and the kindness that can warm even the coldest of hearts.

