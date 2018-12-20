Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk Tops 150,000 Units Shipped - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Nippon Ichi Software announced it has shipped 150,000 units of the dungeon RPG, Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk.





Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC worldwide, and for the PlayStation Vita in Japan.

