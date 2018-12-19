Hitman 2 Holiday Hoarders Event Unlocks Santa 47 Suit - News

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Io Interactive announced the Holiday Hoarders event has returned in Hitman 2. It is free for owners of the game and anyone who completes the challenges will unlock the Santa 47 suit.

View the Holiday Hoarders trailer below:

Hitman 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

