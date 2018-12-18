Former Telltale Lead Writer Joins Insomniac Games - News

posted 1 hour ago

Mary Kenney, former Telltale Games lead writer on The Walking Dead: The Final Season, announced via Twitter she will be joining Insomniac Games in 2019.

I am over-the-moon thrilled to tell yâ€™all that Iâ€™m joining @insomniacgames in the New Year ðŸ˜ŠðŸŽ® — Mary Kenney (@maryknews) December 15, 2018

This is some good news for one of Telltale Games former employees, however, there are still plenty of people who used to work at the studio that are still looking for jobs.

Telltale Games shut down in September of this year.

