Wired Productions to Publish Survival Horror Game Close to the Sun - News

/ 147 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Wired Productions announced it will publish Storm in a Teacup’s survival horror game Close to the Sun for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Close to the Sun is a horror game that takes place at the end of 19th century on a mysterious ship complex created by Nikola Tesla for the sake of knowledge.

In this alternative version of history, his scientific breakthroughs have already had a major impact on the world.

You’re Rose, a young journalist looking for your sister and, as you approach this enormous and glorious complex for the first time, you quickly realize that something there has gone wrong …

Key Features:

First-person horror adventure where surviving is everything

Problem-solving in order to progress the story: just what happened on board Tesla’s ship?

Danger aplenty as Rose pieces together just what happened, having no real means to defend herself

Teamwork with an ally who helps Rose navigate her way through the ship’s artistic halls

Nerve inducing exploration – defenseless and weaponless, the keys to Rose’s survival are running, hiding, and quick thinking

Explore a visually stunning environment Built in Unreal Engine 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles