Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dominates the French Charts - News

As in every market so far, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate took the top spot during its release week in France, as SELL shows in its report for week 49. That allows Nintendo's hybrid console to dominate the top five, with Read Dead Redemption 2 being the only PS4 game to resist the Switch wave.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Just Cause 4 seems to have been widely ignored, since it was beaten by much older releases on its launch week. It's a different story on the other hand for Yokai Watch 3, which enters directly at the top of 3DS chart.

PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Xbox One

Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Odyssey FIFA 19

Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Limited Edition Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch 3 Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7

PC

Farming Simulator 2019 The Sims 4 The Sims 4 : Get Famous

