Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dominates the French Charts - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 7 hours ago / 655 Views
As in every market so far, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate took the top spot during its release week in France, as SELL shows in its report for week 49. That allows Nintendo's hybrid console to dominate the top five, with Read Dead Redemption 2 being the only PS4 game to resist the Switch wave.
Top sellers per system are as follows. Just Cause 4 seems to have been widely ignored, since it was beaten by much older releases on its launch week. It's a different story on the other hand for Yokai Watch 3, which enters directly at the top of 3DS chart.
PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- FIFA 19
Nintendo Switch
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Limited Edition
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Yokai Watch 3
- Luigi's Mansion
- Mario Kart 7
PC
- Farming Simulator 2019
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 : Get Famous
1 Comments
Chicho
Farming Simulator is the best selling PC game in France? I Didn't know that game was that popular.