Granblue Fantasy Versus Announced for PS4, Developed by Arc System Works

As part of their continuing expansion into the console market, Cygames today announced Granblue Fantasy Versus, a fighting game based on their popular IP which is scheduled to release for PS4 in 2019 in Japan.

The game is developed by Arc System Works (of Blazblue and Dragon Ball FighterZ fame). Further details can be found through the game's English website which can be accessed here and seemingly confirms an overseas release.

"Venture into the skies, where glory awaits!

A brand new fighting game from the developers of Guilty Gear and Blazblue, set in the world of Japan's megahit RPG, Granblue Fantasy.

Featuring original gameplay tailor-made to appeal to both Granblue and fighting game fans alike!

A new era of fighting games is born!"

