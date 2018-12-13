PlanetSide Arena Announced for PC - News

Daybreak Game Company has announced arena first-person shooter, PlanetSide Arena, for Windows PC. It features 250-versus-250 players and will launch via Steam on January 29, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Plunge into PlanetSide Arena and battle online in this massive multiplayer sci-fi arena shooter. Choose your class, fuel your jetpack, and drop into the fray on the war-torn landscape of Auraxis starting January 29, 2019.

All pre-order editions of PlanetSide Arena come with Battle Pass Season 1, which includes additional weapon types, armor sets, and blueprints to customize your playstyle. Season 1 blasts off with two major game modes:

Massive Clash (250 vs. 250 group battle)

Battle Royale (Solos and Teams of 3)

If you want to come out on top, you’ll have to go all in to rule the Arena.

Key Features:

Enter the Arena – Join the fight in a massive clash with 250-versus-250 player arenas, or survive the mayhem of battle royale by yourself or with your squad. Keep your eyes ahead for new modes each Season, including Search and Destroy, Deathmatch, Global Conquest, and more.

– Join the fight in a massive clash with 250-versus-250 player arenas, or survive the mayhem of battle royale by yourself or with your squad. Keep your eyes ahead for new modes each Season, including Search and Destroy, Deathmatch, Global Conquest, and more. Unique Classes – Traditional arena warfare leaps into the future with multiple classes and styles of play. Assault, Engineer, Combat Medic – each class features unique abilities made for you to rule the Arena.

– Traditional arena warfare leaps into the future with multiple classes and styles of play. Assault, Engineer, Combat Medic – each class features unique abilities made for you to rule the Arena. Combined Arms – A broad selection of futuristic vehicles – tanks, ATVs, jetpacks, and more – goes beyond modern infantry warfare. Propel into the sky and rain death from above, or grind the competition to dust under your treads.

– A broad selection of futuristic vehicles – tanks, ATVs, jetpacks, and more – goes beyond modern infantry warfare. Propel into the sky and rain death from above, or grind the competition to dust under your treads. Massive Scale – Up to 500 players wage war across an immense, ravaged warzone, on a scale unrivaled by any other arena game.

