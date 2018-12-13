Platformer Elli Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Bandana Kid announced the platformer, Elli, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 10, 2019.

We're super pleased to announce that Elli will be coming to Nintendo Switch on 10th January 2019!



Please be sure to let anyone who might be interested know! #UnrealEngine #NintendoSwitch #indiegame #indiedev #Elli pic.twitter.com/1s9qt9ZSJR — Elli - bandanakid (@bandanakidgames) December 13, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

Guide Elli on her journey through the land of the Mandragora to reclaim the stolen Crystals of Time before her birthday is over, in this colorful puzzle platformer for the Nintendo Switch!

Key Features:

A whimsical hand-crafted single-player adventure filled with a variety of puzzles and exciting platforming. Watch your step, there are many dangers to overcome!

Discover a delightful world, inhabited by the playful and usually helpful Mandragora. Journey from lavish beaches, through ancient temples, mountain tops and caverns filled with forgotten Mandragora technology, and more.

Unreal Dev Grant recipient.

A vast and ever-changing soundtrack, beautifully blending the themes of the world and underscoring Elli´s adventure.

Collect gems and and deviously hidden coins and exchange them for a variety of robes, staffs, and hats.

Simple pick-up-and-play controls, suitable for both kids and kids at heart.

