Detroit: Become Human Tops 2 Million Units Sold on the PS4 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human has sold through more than two million units worldwide on the PlayStation 4.

Detroit: Become Human released for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on May 25.

