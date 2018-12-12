Detroit: Become Human Tops 2 Million Units Sold on the PS4

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 606 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human has sold through more than two million units worldwide on the PlayStation 4.

Detroit: Become Human released for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on May 25.

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (2 hours ago)

Detroit: Become Success

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (4 hours ago)

I am very happy for the developers :) #Best Characters & Atmosphere of the Year 2018 for me!

Angelv577
Angelv577 (2 hours ago)

Well deserved. Congratz.

ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (3 hours ago)

amazing ps4 exclusives rule

