Super Robot Wars T English Version Launches in Asia on March 20, 2019

Bandai Namco announced the English version of Super Robot Wars T will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia) on March 20, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Robot Wars is a simulation RPG with various robots crossing-over from different works to fight against common enemies. More than 90 titles have been released to date, and 2016 was the 25th anniversary. In the upcoming Super Robot Wars T, the game system and graphics have been improved. First-timers to the Super Robot Wars series will also enjoy the novel world view and standalone story.



