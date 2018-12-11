Human: Fall Flat Adds a New Dark Level in Free Update - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Curve Digital today announced that No Brake Games' massively popular physics-based puzzle platformer Human: Fall Flat is receiving a new level for free. The new level, Dark, lands today as part of an update on Steam, and will also be coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in 2019.

Dark takes place as Bob is dreaming of a night-time area, set under the haunting glow of a full moon and complete with classic horror tropes and imagery. With all sorts of tricky puzzles and devious contraptions, Dark will have players messing with magnets, electricity and, of course, Bob’s signature wobbly physics. This stage is available to play in both single-player and multiplayer.

Launching alongside Dark today is an all new set of four Christmas themed skins: the Christmas Pudding, Turkey, Present and Gingerbread Woman. More new content for Human: Fall Flat is planned for 2019, including new levels and skins.

"Ever since the release of Aztec back in 2017, fans have begged me to add more stages to Human: Fall Flat," said developer Tomas Sakalauskas. "Now, we’re getting more levels and other surprises! I’m particularly pleased that we’ve managed to complete Dark in time for the end of the year, as it adds an all new atmosphere to Human: Fall Flat. The game has always had a mischievous sense of humor and I think the spooky new theme fully embraces it."

Read our review of the game here.

More Articles