SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Delivers 11 Free Bonus Titles

Publisher NIS America today launched 11 free bonus titles for SNK 40th Anniversary Collection on Nintendo Switch. Dive into a bit of history with Ozma Wars, SNK's very first shooting game, or traverse through history itself to find your missing comrades in Time Soldiers.

The full list of titles is as follows:

Munch Mobile

Fantasy

Sasuke vs. Commander

Chopper I

Time Soldiers

Bermuda Triangle

Paddle Mania

Ozma Wars

Beast Busters

SAR: Search and Rescue

World Wars

Nine titles are available via patch, while Beast Busters and SAR: Search and Rescue will be available as a free DLC bundle on the Nintendo eShop under SNK 40th Anniversary Collection's store page.

Check out our review of the base game here.

