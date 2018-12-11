SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Delivers 11 Free Bonus Titles - NewsEvan Norris , posted 1 hour ago / 184 Views
Publisher NIS America today launched 11 free bonus titles for SNK 40th Anniversary Collection on Nintendo Switch. Dive into a bit of history with Ozma Wars, SNK's very first shooting game, or traverse through history itself to find your missing comrades in Time Soldiers.
The full list of titles is as follows:
- Munch Mobile
- Fantasy
- Sasuke vs. Commander
- Chopper I
- Time Soldiers
- Bermuda Triangle
- Paddle Mania
- Ozma Wars
- Beast Busters
- SAR: Search and Rescue
- World Wars
Nine titles are available via patch, while Beast Busters and SAR: Search and Rescue will be available as a free DLC bundle on the Nintendo eShop under SNK 40th Anniversary Collection's store page.
