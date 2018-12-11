Original Doom to Get New Expansion by Co-Creator John Romero in February - News

Doom co-creator John Romero announced he has created nine new single-player and nine new deathmatch levels for the original Doom to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the game.

The new levels will be part of SIGIL, the spiritual successor to the fourth episode of Doom.

View the announcement trailer below:

SIGIL will release in mid-February 2019 and requires players to own the original 1993 version of Doom in order to play.

