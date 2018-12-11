Super Robot Wars T Japan Release Date Revealed for NS, PS4 - News

Bandai Namco announced Super Robot Wars T will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 20, 2019.

View the latest video on the game below:





Early purchases include the following bonus content:

Special Scenario Chapter 0: “Approval Number T1023” – This chapter is set before the Chapter 1 of Super Robot Wars T, allowing you to further delve into the game’s world. By clearing the chapter, you will receive 50,000 in funds, 500 TacP (Tac Points), and the “VTX Employee Handbook” upgrade parts (maximum SP +20, main robot recovers 10 SP each turn).

– This chapter is set before the Chapter 1 of Super Robot Wars T, allowing you to further delve into the game’s world. By clearing the chapter, you will receive 50,000 in funds, 500 TacP (Tac Points), and the “VTX Employee Handbook” upgrade parts (maximum SP +20, main robot recovers 10 SP each turn). Present Scenario: “Special Starter Pack” – A present scenario in which you can receive useful upgrade parts and funds from the start of the game, including 100,000 in funds, 1,000 TacP (Tac Points), and the “Quark Boost” (movement ability +1, weapon attack power +200, and map weapon and range of non-ranged weapon range +1) and “Force Reactor” (vitality +10 at time of deployment) upgrade parts.

– A present scenario in which you can receive useful upgrade parts and funds from the start of the game, including 100,000 in funds, 1,000 TacP (Tac Points), and the “Quark Boost” (movement ability +1, weapon attack power +200, and map weapon and range of non-ranged weapon range +1) and “Force Reactor” (vitality +10 at time of deployment) upgrade parts. Special Original Robot “Gespenst” Playable from the Start of the Game – By inputting the bonus code before starting Chapter 2 of the main story, you can use the original robot “Gespenst” from the start of the game with the following upgrade parts: “Striker T” (weapon attack power +100, hit correction +20, and critical correction +20) and “Defender T” (maximum HP +500, maximum EN +50, armor +100, and mobility +15).

