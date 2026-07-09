Subnautica 2 Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

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Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced Subnautica 2 has sold over five million units.

This figure is up from four million units sold in five days, two million units in 12 hours, and over one million units sold in its first hour.

"Unknown Worlds today released the first Early Access update for Subnautica 2, expanding key gameplay systems and improving the early-game experience based on player feedback," reads the press release. "The update arrives shortly after the game surpassed 5 million cumulative sales in early June following its Early Access launch on May 14."

Read details on the update below:

Expanded Biomods and New Biolabs

A major focus of the update is the Biomod system, which allows players to temporarily borrow traits from nearby creatures to enhance their abilities. The update adds two new Biolabs in the Coral Gardens and Axum Ruins, increasing the number of unlockable Biomods from four to six. Players can also unlock additional passive Biomod slots by scanning targets with the Bioscanner.



Improved Co-op Audio and PDA Databank Controls

The update also improves how audio logs work in co-op. Audio logs will no longer play automatically when collected and can instead be played manually through the PDA Databank, the in-game archive that expands as players scan creatures and collect records throughout the world. This change helps prevent audio logs from automatically playing for other players during co-op sessions, creating a smoother shared experience.



Exploration, Survival, and Basebuilding Updates

Exploration and survival have also been updated. Wrecks now include additional routes and oxygen-based puzzles, while players can now sprint outside the water, including on the surface and inside bases. Base-building improvements include better placement for the Tadpole Dock and Fabricator, along with a new dedicated storage structure. Additional improvements have also been made across rendering, creature behavior, and the user interface.

Subnautica 2 released in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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