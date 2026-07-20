Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Debuts in 1st the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 28, 2026, according to SELL.

Mouse P.I. for Hire debuted in fourth place.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and EA Sports FC 26 dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Pokemon Pokopia fell two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Star Fox

PlayStation 5

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Mouse P.I. for Hire EA Sports UFC 6

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Forza Horizon 6 Doom: The Dark Ages

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Just Dance 2018 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Previous week - Week 27, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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