Subnautica 2 Sells 2 Million Units in 12 Hours - Sales

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by, posted 16 hours ago

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced Subnautica 2 has sold over two million units in its first 12 hours after launch. This is up from over one million units sold in its first hour.

The game also surpassed a peak of 651,000 concurrent players across all platforms combined. Steam alone surpassed 467,000 concurrent players. This is nine times the all-time concurrent player count of the original Subnautica.

There were also over 413,000 peak concurrent viewers on Twitch and 109,000 peak concurrent viewers on YouTube Live.

Subnautica 2 released in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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