Subnautica 2 Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced Subnautica 2 has sold over four million units in just five days.

This figure is up from two million copies sold in 12 hours and over one million units sold in its first hour.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the response from players around the world," said Subnautica 2 executive producer Fernando Melo. "Seeing millions of players dive into this new world during Early Access has been an incredible moment for the team. Community feedback continues to help shape the future of Subnautica 2, and we’re excited to keep building the experience together with our players."

Subnautica 2 released in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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