Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Top 40 Million Units - Sales

/ 236 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

CD Projekt announced Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 40 million units worldwide as of July 3, 2026. The figure includes copies sold separately and in the Ultimate Edition bundle.

This figure is up from 35 million units sold as of November 2025, 30 million units sold as of November 2024, 25 million units sold as of October 2023, 20 million units as of September 2022 and 18 million units as of April 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in December 2020, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles