Rhythm Heaven Groove Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 33K - Sales

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Rhythm Heaven Groove (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 393,378 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 5, 2026.

Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 60,428 units. The PS5 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 8,773 units.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) is in third place with sales of 26,552 units, Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (NS) came in fourth place with sales of 13,261 units, and Star Fox (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 10,388 units.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 6,724units and Mario Kart World (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 5,976 units.

eFootball Kick-Off! (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 5,946 units and Minecraft (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,027 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 32,797 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 10,913 units, the Switch 1 sold 10,788 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 730.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo, 07/02/26) – 393,378 (New) [NSW] Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! (Konami, 07/02/26) – 60,428 (New) [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 26,552 (1,437,122) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 13,261 (159,596) [SW2] Star Fox (Nintendo, 06/25/26) – 10,388 (52,068) [PS5] Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! (Konami, 07/02/26) – 8,773 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 6,724 (1,076,649) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,976 (2,985,282) [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/03/26) – 5,946 (47,454) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,027 (4,233,151)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 32,797 (5,998,176) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,616 (1,342,598) Switch OLED Model – 5,813 (9,603,101) Switch Lite – 4,221 (6,988,717) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,020 (366,226) Switch – 754 (20,303,377) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 465 (32,968) PlayStation 5 – 277 (5,921,226) Xbox Series X – 220 (328,237) Xbox Series S – 45 (342,652)

Previous week - Week 26, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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