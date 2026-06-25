Grand Theft Auto VI Disc Version Reportedly to Launch in December - News

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Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly be getting a physical edition with a disc in December, according to insider Graczdari on Polish website PPE.pl.

This follows the announcement the physical editions of the game will come with a "download code inside the box" and be able to be used to pre-load the game starting on November 12.

Graczdari handles physical game sales in Europe did previously leak the release dates for the physical version of The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion Remastered, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Switch 2 port, and the Microsoft Flight Simulator PS5 port.

The insider claims the "download code inside the box" is only for the initial run and that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will get physical versions that contain a disc sometime in December.

"The release with the code will be one shot, and then the option for a disc will release," said Graczdari.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. Pre-orders will open on June 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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