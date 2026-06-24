Grand Theft Auto VI Pricing, Editions, and Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed - News

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Rockstar Games has announced the pricing, the different editions, and pre-order bonuses for Grand Theft Auto VI.

The standard edition will retail for $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition for $99.99. All pre-orders include the Vintage Vice City Pack.

Pre-loading for the digital edition of Grand Theft Auto VI will begin on November 12, while physical editions of the game will contain a "download code inside the box" and be able to be used to pre-load the game starting on November 12.

The Ultimate Edition includes the following:

Welcome to Leonida, the state where anything goes. Seize everything this massive world has to offer with the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition, an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action around every corner.

Ultimate Edition bonuses are threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter.

’95 Grotti Cheetah (Vehicle) – Grotti’s signature mid ’90s sports car and ode to Shore Drive, the ’95 Grotti Cheetah is complete with a minimalist, retro-futuristic livery and available to punctuate later-stage action.

(Vehicle) – Grotti’s signature mid ’90s sports car and ode to Shore Drive, the ’95 Grotti Cheetah is complete with a minimalist, retro-futuristic livery and available to punctuate later-stage action. Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers (Weapon) – His and hers versions of this powerful revolver with classic Vice City stylings sourced from the Vercetti Estate, including palm-tree-etched grips, engraved detailing, and high-performance scope.

(Weapon) – His and hers versions of this powerful revolver with classic Vice City stylings sourced from the Vercetti Estate, including palm-tree-etched grips, engraved detailing, and high-performance scope. Personalized Variants (Weapon) – Personalized sidearms with detailed engravings for Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistol.

(Weapon) – Personalized sidearms with detailed engravings for Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistol. Vice City Style (Looks) Whether poolside or side by side, Jason and Lucia can look the part with exclusive outfits, tattoos, and more.

(Looks) Whether poolside or side by side, Jason and Lucia can look the part with exclusive outfits, tattoos, and more. Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles (Vehicle) – Switch gears and soak up the sun in an Army fatigue-tinged Dinka Enduro motorcycle or Crest Kayak.

(Vehicle) – Switch gears and soak up the sun in an Army fatigue-tinged Dinka Enduro motorcycle or Crest Kayak. Ganado Retro Build (Modkit) – Inject some muscle and classic stylings into Jason’s well-worn Vapid Ganado low-riding pickup with exclusive mods.

(Modkit) – Inject some muscle and classic stylings into Jason’s well-worn Vapid Ganado low-riding pickup with exclusive mods. Rideout Customs (Mod Shop) – Transform vanilla vehicles into magnificent works of art with detailed interiors, exquisite rims, and donk stylings. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

(Mod Shop) – Transform vanilla vehicles into magnificent works of art with detailed interiors, exquisite rims, and donk stylings. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition. Sara’s Unisex Salon (Hair Salon) – Get signature salon styles for both Jason and Lucia, including facial hair for Jason and makeup and nails for Lucia. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

(Hair Salon) – Get signature salon styles for both Jason and Lucia, including facial hair for Jason and makeup and nails for Lucia. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition. Shitzu Squalo (Watercraft) – Perfect for casting in Gambit Bay and reeling in catches of all sorts, this gradient pink and blue Squalo docked at Washington Beach is made open-ocean-ready with an explosives-laden weapons crate.

(Watercraft) – Perfect for casting in Gambit Bay and reeling in catches of all sorts, this gradient pink and blue Squalo docked at Washington Beach is made open-ocean-ready with an explosives-laden weapons crate. Stock 305 (Clothing Store) – Style various unique and exclusive looks for Jason and Lucia at Stockyard’s premier destination for elevated streetwear. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

(Clothing Store) – Style various unique and exclusive looks for Jason and Lucia at Stockyard’s premier destination for elevated streetwear. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition. ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy (Vehicle & Garage) – A Mud Club monster offering impressive off-road handling for the backwoods of Mount Kalaga and beyond. Conveniently store it at the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, which features a weapon locker plus a secure place to deposit stolen goods to be fenced.

(Vehicle & Garage) – A Mud Club monster offering impressive off-road handling for the backwoods of Mount Kalaga and beyond. Conveniently store it at the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, which features a weapon locker plus a secure place to deposit stolen goods to be fenced. Electric Fang Tattoo (Tattoo Shop) – Stockyard’s most iconic ink bar, with over 50 signature tattoos for both Jason and Lucia — all designed by the artist collective FAILE. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

(Tattoo Shop) – Stockyard’s most iconic ink bar, with over 50 signature tattoos for both Jason and Lucia — all designed by the artist collective FAILE. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition. One-Eyed Willie’s (Mod Shop) – This mod shop in Lake Leonida specializes in off-road modifications and hand-painted automotive artistry. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

(Mod Shop) – This mod shop in Lake Leonida specializes in off-road modifications and hand-painted automotive artistry. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition. Goodtime Gear (Looks) – A capsule collection of apparel and accessories inspired by the Goodtime State’s hit TV show character, Macca the Gator.

(Looks) – A capsule collection of apparel and accessories inspired by the Goodtime State’s hit TV show character, Macca the Gator. PTT YOUNGIN$ Illegal Goods Store (Gang Compound) – Raid the compound of one of Southside Vice City’s loudest and most socially active gangs and escape safely to score some special items and distinct contraband.

(Gang Compound) – Raid the compound of one of Southside Vice City’s loudest and most socially active gangs and escape safely to score some special items and distinct contraband. Classic Car Collection (Special Commission) – Track down a variety of abandoned classic and work-in-progress project cars and revitalize them to their former glory in this special commission from eccentric collector and local fixer, Wyman.

Read details on the pre-order bonuses below:

Vintage Vice City Pack

Featuring a timeless ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage alongside Ocean Beach, decadent outfits and hairstyles for both Jason and Lucia, and an iconic weapon pattern that echoes the excess of the past.

’55 Vapid Stanier (Vehicle & Garage) – Cruise Shore Drive in this classic sedan and store it in the Shore Court personal garage that’s just a stone’s throw from the glistening sands of Ocean Beach. It features a weapon locker plus a secure place to deposit stolen goods to be fenced.

(Vehicle & Garage) – Cruise Shore Drive in this classic sedan and store it in the Shore Court personal garage that’s just a stone’s throw from the glistening sands of Ocean Beach. It features a weapon locker plus a secure place to deposit stolen goods to be fenced. Outfits and Hairstyles (Looks) – Dress for excess with Jason’s effortlessly chic linen suit in vintage pastel, complemented by the cut and coif of the decade of decadence. Show everyone the world is yours in Lucia’s red sequin mini dress and curls.

(Looks) – Dress for excess with Jason’s effortlessly chic linen suit in vintage pastel, complemented by the cut and coif of the decade of decadence. Show everyone the world is yours in Lucia’s red sequin mini dress and curls. Channel the Original Kingpin (Weapon Pattern) – Adorn most guns with a tropical pattern inspired by Tommy Vercetti’s iconic palm tree button-up.

Read details on the digital pre-order bonus below:

Digital Pre-Order Bonus: Free Month of GTA+

Experience the dynamic blockbuster Grand Theft Auto Online now with the best way to get the most out of its ever-evolving world. Pre-order any edition of Grand Theft Auto VI on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store and get one free month of GTA+—featuring a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 deposit into your Grand Theft Auto Online character’s bank account, access to special Shark Cards with 15% bonus GTA$, access to free and discounted GTA Online vehicles, a rotating selection of classic Rockstar Games titles and other featured games in the GTA+ Games Library, and much more.

A free month of GTA+ is available to redeem immediately upon pre-order and must be redeemed before the expiry date. After the free month, memberships auto-renew monthly at the regular monthly price until canceled. Cancel at any time. Limited to one redemption per Platform Account. See the GTA+ Redemption FAQ for redemption instructions and expiration dates.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. Pre-orders will open on June 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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