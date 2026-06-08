Mina the Hollower Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

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Developer Yacht Club Games has announced Mina the Hollower has sold 500,000 units,

This figure is up from 300,000 units in three days and around 55,000 units sold in Steam as of the morning of its release.

"Mina the Hollower has sold 500,000 copies!" said Yacht Club Games. "Half a million Hollowers have descended into Tenebrous Isle, and we’re completely blown away.

"Thank you for playing, sharing, reviewing, streaming, and believing in our haughty little mouse. The adventure is just getting started!"

Mina the Hollower released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store on May 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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