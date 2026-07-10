God of War Laufey to Launch Before January 2028 as Physical Disc Edition Confirmed - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio last month announced the next mainline entry in the God of War series, God of War Laufey, for the PlayStation 5.

A release window was not shared, however, it appears the game will be launching before January 2028 as Santa Monica Studio confirmed the game will be available on disc.

"We can confirm God of War Laufey will be available on disc," said the developer via social media.

This announcement is significant as PlayStation revealed earlier this month it is ending physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028. All new games from this date released on PlayStation consoles on the PlayStation Store and at retailers will be in digital formats only.

God of War Laufey Game Director Ariel Lawrence and Santa Monica Studio Head of Creative Cory Barlog will be hosting a panel on the game at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 on Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm PT in Ballroom 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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